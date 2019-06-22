× Herta becomes youngest IndyCar pole winner, paces field at Road America

Colton Herta’s stellar day at Road America set the rookie at the top of the IndyCar field, winning the first pole in his career.

At 19 years and 83 days, Herta is now the youngest IndyCar pole winner in history, beating the previous record held by Graham Rahal by more than a year.

“I’m so happy with how the day went,” said Herta. “The No. 88 GESS Capstone Honda guys are all working so hard and well together. The car was fast. This is the first time that we’ve had that edge in qualifying to go for pole and I loved it. We really took advantage of it and got the best starting position for tomorrow.”

Alexander Rossi will join Herta on the front row as second fastest while a pair of Team Penske cars piloted by Will Power and Josef Newgarden will start in row two.

“It came down to the end, but that’s the NTT IndyCar Series,” said Rossi. “What we have week-in-and-week-out, and it requires perfection from both the team and the driver. It was a good day, I think in general for the No. 27 NAPA Andretti boys – and congratulations to Colton. He did a good job.”

“I think we’ve just been hanging around the top four all weekend and haven’t been P1 yet, but hopefully that’s tomorrow,” said Power. “Just a little bit short, with P2 being the best case scenario for our Verizon Chevy. Happy to start on row two. Hopefully it keeps us out of the mess and we just have a solid day.”

“We seemed stronger in the morning and seemed to suffer a little bit more in the heat this afternoon,” said Newgarden. “But it’s tough to get it right so we’ve got to work on the race now with where we’re at. I think we’re within striking distance of putting a good race together and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

The REV Group Grand Prix at Road America will begin at 12:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon.