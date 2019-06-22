× Hawaii plane crash kills 9

HONOLULU, HAWAII — Nine people died in a plane crash Friday night near Dillingham Airfield in Honolulu.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation tweeted about the King Air twin-engine skydiving aircraft crashing early Saturday morning. There were no survivors.

A twin engine aircraft has gone down near Dillingham Airfield with six fatalities being reported by first responders. More information to follow. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 22, 2019

#HDH update: With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 22, 2019

The aircraft went down on Oahus North Shore and it’s unclear if it was taking off or landing at the time of the crash. Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department say the plane was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived to the crash site. The debris field covered an area of about 50 feet by 50 feet.

The names or identity of the victims has not been released yet.