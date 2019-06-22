Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Hawaii plane crash kills 9

Posted 3:10 am, June 22, 2019

Breaking News on CBS4

HONOLULU, HAWAII — Nine people died in a plane crash Friday night near Dillingham Airfield in Honolulu.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation tweeted about the King Air twin-engine skydiving aircraft crashing early Saturday morning. There were no survivors.

The aircraft went down on Oahus North Shore and it’s unclear if it was taking off or landing at the time of the crash. Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department say the plane was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived to the crash site. The debris field covered an area of about 50 feet by 50 feet.

The names or identity of the victims has not been released yet.

