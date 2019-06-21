Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Tuition increases, health fee approved by Indiana State University

Posted 9:06 pm, June 21, 2019, by

Indiana State University sign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana State University trustees have approved tuition increases the next two years that includes a new fee to boost student mental health services.

The university says tuition for an in-state, full-time undergraduate student will increase 1.65% to $4,518 per semester in 2019-20, or $73 more than last year. The cost for the same student in 2020-21 is $4,593 per semester, a $115 increase that includes a $40 health and wellness fee proposed by the ISU Student Government Association.

Students voted in the spring in favor of a $75 fee to increase mental health services and prevention programming. However, the trustees approved a $40 fee. The university says a reduced per-semester fee allows the university to maintain its commitment to affordability and help meet students’ health and wellness needs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.