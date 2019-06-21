× A Severe T-storm Watch and a Flash Flood Watch for southwestern Indiana

A Severe T-storm Watch continues for southwestern Indiana through 8pm. A Flash Flood Watch continues for southwestern Indiana through 8am Saturday as 1-2″ of rain is likely overnight. Area waterways are near flood stage and currents are swift. With the extra rain coming our way, river and creek flooding will become more widespread.

Indianapolis has had rain on 21 of 24 weekends this year and this will be another wet one. We’ll have warmer temperatures and higher humidity this weekend with highs near 90. Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday and Sunday. Another inch of rain is likely this weekend and flash flooding across central Indiana will continue.

A Severe T-storm Watch continues for southwestern Indiana through 8pm.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for southwestern Indiana through 8am Saturday.

Our yearly rainfall is approaching 29 inches.

We have over 7 inches of rain this month.

We have only had 3 dry weekends this year.

Scattered t-storms are likely late Saturday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday.

Be extra careful around water this weekend.