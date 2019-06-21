DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 19: Dylan Windler #3 of the Belmont Bruins dribbles during the first half against the Temple Owls in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 19, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Perry Meridian’s Windler selected in first round
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Perry Meridian alumnus Dylan Windler with the 26th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-8 swingman played four seasons at Belmont University, leading the Bruins to their first NCAA Tournament win this year.
Windler averaged 21.3 points, 10.3 rebound and made 43 percent of his 3-point attempts his senior year.