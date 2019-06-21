Perry Meridian’s Windler selected in first round

Posted 12:26 am, June 21, 2019, by

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 19: Dylan Windler #3 of the Belmont Bruins dribbles during the first half against the Temple Owls in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 19, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Perry Meridian alumnus Dylan Windler with the 26th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-8 swingman played four seasons at Belmont University, leading the Bruins to their first NCAA Tournament win this year.

Windler averaged 21.3 points, 10.3 rebound and made 43 percent of his 3-point attempts his senior year.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.