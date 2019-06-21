× Legendary ‘Black Strat’ goes for nearly $4 million to Colts owner Jim Irsay

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jim Irsay added a few more pieces to his legendary collection.

The Indianapolis Colts owners bought three items during a charity auction at Christie’s New York, including the famed “Black Strat” played by David Gilmour of Pink Floyd.

The price tag: $3.975 million, making it the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.

Irsay also picked up a travel case used for “The Black Strat” for $175,000 and a 1969 Martin D-35 acoustic guitar for $1.095 million.

The pieces were part of the David Gilmour Guitar Collection auction. Gilmour said all proceeds would go to ClientEarth, a group dedicated to fighting climate change.

Our media partners with the IndyStar reported that Larry C. Hall, vice president of special projects for the Colts, served as Irsay’s proxy during the auction.

“There was incredible energy in the room,” Hall told the IndyStar, adding that applause greeted the sale of each of the 127 items.

Hall described it as a “major purchase” but said knowing the money would go to charity “warms my and Jim Irsay’s heart.”

“The Black Strat” was expected to fetch a price between $100,000 and $150,000, but Irsay’s final bid shattered those expectations. Gilmore played the guitar on Pink Floyd albums The Dark Side of the Moon (1973); Wish You Were Here (1975); Animals (1977); and The Wall (1979), the IndyStar reported.

Irsay said he was proud to be the steward of an important piece of rock history and tweeted multiple times about his new showpiece

“The incomparable David Gilmour…the greatest ‘phrasing’ guitarist in the world!!” Irsay wrote. “Honored to bring The Black Strat to the public. The most expensive guitar EVER purchased. And for charity!!!”

Irsay also tweeted that he sent a jersey autographed by Andrew Luck to Gilmour to honor his contributions to music.

