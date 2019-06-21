INDOT announces weekend closures, restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) continues work around Marion County this weekend.
INDOT says there will be five projects working simultaneously around the Indianapolis area, weather permitting.
Follow @INDOTEast on Twitter for weather-related cancellations or changes.
INDOT is asking the public to plan extra drive time and watch for slow traffic in construction zones.
Here is a list of closures and lane restrictions:
- FULL CLOSURE on I-65 NB from I-465 to I-865
- Closure continues all weekend
- June 14 to July 1
- FULL CLOSURE on I-70 EB from I-465 to South Split
- Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- ALL ramps in this section will be closed.
- I-65 NB from Southport Rd to I-465
- Right three lanes closed
- On ramps from Southport Rd to I-65 NB will be closed
- Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- I-465 EB from Allisonville Rd. to Fall Creek
- Left two lanes closed
- Closed from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 7 p.m.
- I-465 WB from Fall Creek to the White River
- Left two lanes closed
- RAMP from I-465 WB to I-69 NB closed
- Closed from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- I-465 SB from just south of I-69 interchange to U.S. 36
- Left three lanes closed
- Friday 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- I-465 SB from near 96th Street to 46th Street (West side)
- Left three lanes closed
- Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- I-65 NB from Little Eagle Creek to Lafayette Rd
- Left two lanes closed
- Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.