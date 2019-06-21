INDOT announces weekend closures, restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) continues work around Marion County this weekend.

INDOT says there will be five projects working simultaneously around the Indianapolis area, weather permitting.

INDOT is asking the public to plan extra drive time and watch for slow traffic in construction zones.

Here is a list of closures and lane restrictions:

  • FULL CLOSURE on I-65 NB from I-465 to I-865
    • Closure continues all weekend
    • June 14 to July 1
  • FULL CLOSURE on I-70 EB from I-465 to South Split
    • Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
    • ALL ramps in this section will be closed.
  • I-65 NB from Southport Rd to I-465
    • Right three lanes closed
    • On ramps from Southport Rd to I-65 NB will be closed
    • Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
  • I-465 EB from Allisonville Rd. to Fall Creek
    • Left two lanes closed
    • Closed from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 7 p.m.
  • I-465 WB from Fall Creek to the White River
    • Left two lanes closed
    • RAMP from I-465 WB to I-69 NB closed
    • Closed from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
  • I-465 SB from just south of I-69 interchange to U.S. 36
    • Left three lanes closed
    • Friday 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
  • I-465 SB from near 96th Street to 46th Street (West side)
    • Left three lanes closed
    • Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
  • I-65 NB from Little Eagle Creek to Lafayette Rd
    • Left two lanes closed
    • Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

