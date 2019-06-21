INDOT announces weekend closures, restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) continues work around Marion County this weekend.

INDOT says there will be five projects working simultaneously around the Indianapolis area, weather permitting.

Follow @INDOTEast on Twitter for weather-related cancellations or changes.

INDOT is asking the public to plan extra drive time and watch for slow traffic in construction zones.

Here is a list of closures and lane restrictions: