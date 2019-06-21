Indianapolis Public Schools board selects Aleesia Johnson as new superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials with Indianapolis Public Schools named Aleesia Johnson the district’s new superintendent Friday morning.

Johnson was one of three finalists announced last week. Larry Young Jr. and Devon Horton were the other two.

Johnson most recently served as interim superintendent for IPS. She has six years of classroom teaching experience, five years of school leadership experience and four years of district leadership experience.

“Aleesia is a dynamic and collaborative leader who has demonstrated an uncompromising commitment to educational quality and equity over the course of her career,” said Chiefs for Change Board Chair John White. “Driven by her values and expertise, she will continue to partner with teachers, principals, students, and families to help ensure every child in Indianapolis receives an excellent education.”

She is the first female African-American superintendent in the district's history. The agreement between Johnson and IPS must be reviewed before she's formally hired for the job.

Johnson said she was "thrilled, honored and humbled" by her selection.

“Aleesia was raised by a family of educators, and her own children attend IPS schools,” Chiefs for Change CEO Mike Magee said. “She knows the community and is deeply invested in its success. Through the Future Chiefs program, I’ve seen how Aleesia applies her talent, energy, and ideas to help all students reach their full potential. That will continue to be the motivating force behind her leadership as superintendent, and we look forward to following her important work.”

She’ll succeed Lewis Ferebee, who left the district to take a job in Washington, D.C., prompting a nationwide search from IPS for his replacement.