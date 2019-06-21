× Double shooting under investigation just northwest of downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people were sent to the hospital after being shot just northwest of downtown on Friday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the scene in the 1100 block of Brook Lane at about 9:40 p.m. That’s a residential area north of 10th and Indiana.

IMPD says both of the people shot, an adult male and a juvenile female, are listed in serious condition as of 11 p.m. The juvenile was reportedly shot in the hand and upper torso.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an incident at a home involving several young adults, ages around 16 to 21.

Officers believe one of the youths left and came back with a gun, and then the homeowner came out with a shotgun and told everyone to leave. That’s when police say the person who returned shot towards the homeowner, striking him and the juvenile.

Police say the homeowner shot back with the shotgun, but reportedly missed.

Detectives say the suspect fled the scene and they know who he is, but it’s unclear if he was hit during the shootout.