Colts' Andrew Luck, wife expecting first child following offseason marriage

FORT WAYNE, Ind.– Andrew Luck talked about becoming a father at his Change the Play camp for kids at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne on Friday morning.

“Terrifying and exciting,” Luck joked. “It’s the greatest news I think I’ve ever heard in my life. Thankfully, my wife is doing well and is healthy. It’s really, really exciting and also terrifying.”

The Colts quarterback and his wife, Nicole are expecting their first child after the longtime couple got married in the offseason.

Luck told reporters he hopes his child experiences football and camps like the ones he hosts every summer with Riley Children’s Health.

“I hope we can exposed our child and many children to as many different things in the sports world, theater, music, whatever’s outside and if a child wants to play football, I support that completely,” Luck said. “As someone who has played football, teaching the correct, safe way to play football is so important. USA Football, headquartered in Indianapolis, does a great job trying to teach safe practices in the sport.”

Luck was asked if he has any “dad jokes” ready.

“Joe Reitz was the king of the dad jokes,” said Luck, referring to the former Colts’ offensive lineman from Hamilton Southeastern High School. “He’s got five kids now, so maybe I’ll go do a symposium with Joe and get some lined up.”

As for whether or not the leadership skills needed to play quarterback in the NFL will translate to fatherhood, Luck offered a simple answer with a laugh.

“Ask me in a year. We’ll see.”