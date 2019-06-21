× Cheetos, KFC combine forces to create sandwich monstrosity

KFC bills its chicken as “finger lickin’ good.”

And you usually can’t eat Cheetos without doing some finger lickin’ as well.

That’s why the combination of KFC and Cheetos (kind of) makes sense. The chicken chain teamed up with the snack food brand to produce the cheesy “KFC Cheetos Chicken Sandwich.”

The sandwich features an extra-crispy KFC chicken filet with a “special Cheetos sauce” placed atop a layer of Cheetos and mayo. The bun should help keep things in check.

You’ll find it at KFC locations starting July 1, but it’ll only be available for a limited, four-week run.

KFC is hosting a special pop-up launch party (of course they are) with help from Chester Cheetah in New York City next week. You can learn more about the event here.