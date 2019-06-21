Arcade-themed bar to open in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new arcade-themed bar is coming to downtown Indianapolis next week.

16-Bit Bar + Arcade is set to open on Thursday, June 27 at 4:00 p.m., according to a company spokesperson.

The new bar will be open 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for patrons 21 and over.

Located at 110 East New York Street, 16-Bit Bar + Arcade features old-school cocktails, a large beer selection and classic arcade games (free with the purchase of a beverage).

The “16-Bit” name refers to the computer architecture that many of the bar’s vintage arcade games were built on.

The bar chain currently has locations in Columbus, Dublin, Cincinnati and Cleveland, with Charlotte and Nashville coming later this year.

