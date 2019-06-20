× Whether it’s the Tacos, Tequila, Margaritas Festival downtown or BBQ, Blues and Brews in Columbus, central IN is full of fun events this weekend

Tacos, Tequila and Margaritas Festival

The Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza

The inaugural Tacos, Tequila and Margaritas Festival was such a big hit, they decided to bring it back for two days in 2019! Head to the Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza in downtown Indy this Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m.. Tickets will start at $25 for general admission and $35 for VIP. Each ticket level will come with both food and margarita tickets to be used at any the on-site food or drink vendors. This is a 21+ event.

Marion County Fair Opening Night Fireworks

Marion County Fairgrounds

The Marion County Fair is kicking off this year’s fair with fireworks on opening night! Grab the kids and head to the Marion County Fairgrounds on Friday night to enjoy the fireworks and festivities at sundown. The runs from this Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 20. Special features for this year’s opening night also include the DinoROAR Exhibit & Walking Show, First Bite Fishing Tank Experience, Queen & Princess Pageant, Bear Hollow Chainsaw Carving Demo and more!

Monumental Yoga

Monument Circle (Downtown Indianapolis)

Indiana’s Largest Annual Yoga and Mindfulness event! On June 21, Monument Circle will come alive with yogis of all levels as instructors from all over the city lead a flowing yoga class. Explore the vendor village from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., enjoy mini classes from 4-6:30 p.m., the main class from 7-8 p.m. and family yoga from 7:15-8 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to support bringing yoga & mindfulness programs to the children of our central Indiana schools, through the Indy Yoga Movement. This event is free to attend!

Ice Cream 5K

White River State Park

The Ice Cream 5K is back this Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White River State Park. This family-friendly event features a Baby Crawl, Toddler Race, Kids 1 Mile Run and a 5K. The after-party features ice cream, awards, music and more! There will also be plenty of fun family activities so you can make an entire afternoon of fun for your family. The Kids 1 Mile Run and the 5K will be chipped times. Awards will be giving to over all male/female runners as well as winners of their respective age groups. Proceeds from the Ice Cream 5K benefit Riley Hospital for Children.

Indy Mega Adoption Event

Indiana State Fairgounds

The Indy Mega Adoption Event is back this Saturday and Sunday (June 22-23) at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Rescue groups will bring over 1,000 adoptable dogs and cats of all breeds, ages and sizes for you to meet. If you fall in love, you’ll adopt through the rescue group that brought them. Adoption fees begin at just $30. All animals are already fixed and micro-chipped and you’ll take your new family member home with you that day, too! Note: This event is FREE to attend, but parking at the Indiana State Fairgrounds is $8.

BBQ, Blues and Brew

Columbus, IN

Save the date this Saturday for the 6th Annual BBQ, Blues & Brew in the Downtown Columbus Arts & Entertainment District (4th & Washington). From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., attendees can get their groove on with some of south central Indiana’s favorite blues bands while sipping on a brew or two and enjoying some delicious BBQ from award winning local and regional pit masters! There will also be a KidZone featuring bounce houses, face painting, balloon twists, Galaxy Ninja Mobile and more!

