Weekend Rock: Michelle Wolf, En Vogue, Gov’t Mule

Summer concert season is here! Welcome to Weekend Rock, your guide to some of the big shows coming to Indy this weekend!

From Netflix to HBO to the White House correspondents’ dinner, you should be familiar with comedienne Michelle Wolf. She’s bringing her national tour to Indy for a stretch at Helium Comedy Club starting with a set on Thursday night and two sets on both Friday and Saturday. Also on Thursday, Nick Moss Band showcases their superb blend of jam and blues at the Slippery Noodle Inn. This might be the show to catch this weekend, as you really can’t beat the quality of this group at a $5 cover charge with half price drinks.

Friday night will see Thomas Rhett’s VHS (Very Hot Summer) tour stopping by Ruoff Music Center. Center Point Road is the latest in a string of hit albums from the relatively young country star. Actor and comedian Tim Allen has two shows set for Old National Centre on Friday. In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past 30 years, Allen is the star of TV’s Home Improvement and Last Man Standing, as well as the motion pictures Galaxy Quest and The Santa Clause trilogy. In the mood for something new and different? New Faces Night on Friday at HI-FI Indy will feature Ross Hollow and other up-and-comers from the Indianapolis area. Support local music at a great venue for only $5 in advance.

Here’s a show that you’ll definitely know the words to all the songs: Symphony on the Prairie presents chart-toppers En Vogue on Saturday. The R&B pop group have sold over 20 million records and received a slew of Soul Train, MTV, Billboard and Grammy Awards throughout their career. If your Saturday night vibe is more new-school, check out the amazing neo-soul queen Leela James at The Vogue.

Southern-blues-jam-hardrock fans rejoice! Gov’t Mule is at the Farm Bureau Lawn at White River State Park on Sunday. Guitar legend Warren Haynes and company return to Indy after last year’s Dark Side of the Mule tour gave us their spin on the Pink Floyd classic. Catch the show on Sunday and pick up Bring On The Music – Live At The Capitol Theatre, a concert film and live album when it’s released on Friday, June 28.

Next week you can check out hard-rock radio stalwarts Buckcherry in Deluxe at Old National Centre on Tuesday, and indie-rock darlings The National at Farm Bureau Lawn on Wednesday.