Tracking more rain and cooler temperatures for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible today as a storm system moves away from the state. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 8 p.m. due to the recent heavy rain and saturated ground. Indianapolis received an additional 0.70” of rain on Wednesday, which makes the running total for June at 6.25”. The rain total to date is now more than 3.50” above average!

Temperatures will also be much cooler in the wake of a passing cold front. Highs are going to be below normal for the date and will only rise into the mid-70s this afternoon. Shower chances will wind down during the evening hours and the area will finally see a brief break from the rainfall overnight. Patchy fog may form tonight as lows will drop into the lower 60s.

We are going to wrap up the work week with several dry hours on Friday! Skies will turn partly sunny and temperatures will recover back into the lower 80s late in the afternoon. However, showers will make an appearance again Friday evening and will become more numerous into the weekend.

The weather this weekend looks active once again! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will travel over the state both Saturday and Sunday. The additional rainfall we have this weekend will raise the flooding threat for central Indiana. Temperatures will also gradually rise and may peak into upper 80s by Sunday, potentially making it the warmest day of 2019!