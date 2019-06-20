Summer begins with sunshine across the state

June 20, 2019

Summer begins Friday at 11:54am and central Indiana will get what it needs most – dry weather. We’ll have a sunny, warm day with highs in the low 80s.

Our reprieve from rain will not last long. Scattered t-storms will develop Friday evening.

Indianapolis has had rain on 21 of 24 weekends this year and this will be another wet one.We’ll have warmer temperatures and higher humidity  this weekend with highs near 90. Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday and Sunday. Another inch of rain is likely this weekend and flash flooding across central Indiana will continue.

Area waterways are near flood stage and currents are swift.  With the extra rain coming our way, river and creek flooding will become more widespread. Be extra careful around water this weekend.

This has been a very wet year so far.

We have seven inches of rain this month.

Summer starts Friday.

We have only had three dry weekends this year.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Monday.

Colts Camp begins in 25 days.

