Police investigating Tipton funeral director after 4 bodies found in non-refrigerated area

TIPTON, Ind. – An investigation is underway into allegations that a Tipton funeral director failed to properly bury at least four bodies within a reasonable time of death, which is required by Indiana law.

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation that began earlier this month, when an inspection of Porter Funeral Home revealed that Kevin Porter, 62, allegedly had an expired funeral director’s license.

During the inspection, police say four bodies were found in a non-refrigerated area and it was revealed that 11 decedents had not been issued death certificates. In Indiana, a funeral director is required to have a valid funeral director’s license in order to apply for death certificates for the deceased.

Thursday afternoon, detectives served a search warrant at the funeral home at 726 East North Street to observe the reported human remains. Officers say they found four bodies inside. Those bodies were then released to the Tipton County Coroner’s Office for proper disposition.

Also Thursday, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says Porter committed suicide, but not at the funeral home.

