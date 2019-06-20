× Pacers acquire T.J. Warren from the Suns hours before NBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hours before the NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers began their roster makeover, acquiring 6’8” small forward T.J. Warren from the Phoenix Suns and the 32nd overall draft pick for cash, sources tell our news gathering partners at the IndyStar.

The Suns wanted to free up some cap room, and Indiana will take on Warren’s three-year, $35 million contract.

Warren, heading into his sixth year, is a solid shooter, averaging nearly 20 points per game last season, while battling through injuries over his career.

Warren was the Suns first round pick in 2014, 14th overall out of North Carolina State.

The move could mean Indiana will not be bringing back forwards Thad Young or Bojan Bogdanovich.

Indiana now holds the 18th, 32nd and 50th draft picks.