New IMS racing legends tour to launch at Crown Hill Cemetery this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Countless Indianapolis Motor Speedway legends have been laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery and people may have no clue they are. A new tour aims to put their names on the map.

Special medallions are going in at 60 grave sites on the grounds. Each person is a contributor to the history at IMS. In the video above, you can learn about some of them for yourself.

The Indiana Racing Memorial Association (IRMA) has been working on this for four years. Their plan launches into action this weekend with their first tours. Next year, there will be an audio app available for self-guided tours. The stories will be told by current racing superstars.

“During the month of May, I think there will be a lot of traffic, as people come to pay their respects," said IRMA Co-Founder Brian Hasler.

The tours can be taken year-round.

Sunday, June 23, race fans can enjoy the tour kickoff starting at 2 p.m. It begins at the "Final Finish Line," located inside the grounds. If it rains, they will move to the Gothic Chapel.