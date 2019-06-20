× IMPD’s Homeland Security Bureau tactics to deal with flash flooding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD’s Homeland Security Bureau has been on stand by most of the week dealing with heavy rain and flash flooding.

Today, we got a break in the rainfall around Indianapolis, but first responders were still on standby just in case.

Indianapolis resident Billy Muse knows when the rain comes pouring down; the overpass at Sherman Drive and Southeastern Avenue will flood.

Muse has risked his life trying to save others.

“People are in the water and need to be pulled out. In order for us to pull them out we have to go under water to hook to their car, so it’s kind of a little scary,” Big Al’s Auto Sales employee Billy Muse said.

Muse uses his company’s tow truck to remove cars out of flooded streets.

IMPD’s Homeland Security Bureau recently activated their emergency operations center to Level 4 to deal with flash flooding.

“When we get the heavy rain quickly that’s when we notice it and that’s when the system starts to become overwhelmed a little bit and that’s when we have to start looking at the streets and get barricades to those locations so people don’t drive through it,” IMPD Homeland Security Commander Tom Sellas said.

Commander Tom Sellas says timing is key. First responders must respond quickly to the problem areas.

“The fire department will end up doing the rescues. We are going to make sure that nobody else ends up in that location to cause another rescue to happen,” Commander Tom Sellas said.

He says drivers should always remember the phrase “turn around don’t drown.” It’s something he tells other IMPD officers too.

“With flooding; it’s just one of those things where you really just don’t know what type of damage it’s caused. So when you see a flooded street you don’t know how deep it is; how fast it might be moving, or any structural damage to that street,” Commander Sellas said.

Muse doesn’t mind towing people out of flooded waters but wants Hoosiers to be mindful and safe.