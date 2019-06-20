Family still hopeful after police release new evidence in Delphi murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. – It's been nearly two months since Indiana State Police released new evidence in the Delphi murders investigation. For the first time, family on Thursday shared how they felt about this new direction.

On the corner of Hoosier Heartland Highway and State Road 218, Diane Erskin put up a sign that says "HOPE." It's right next to a billboard of her granddaughter Abby Williams and best friend Libby German.

"Hope waits here. That is what I really feel like," said Diane.

Diane and her husband, Eric, have been waiting more than two years to find the person who killed the girls. In 2017, they were brutally murdered while walking on the Delphi Historic Trails. Two months ago, state police released a brand new sketch of their killer, along with video and an extended audio clip.

"Surprise and all of those other emotions that swell within us," said Eric, Abby's grandfather. "We also feel confident that they are doing their job."

Libby's grandfather, Mike Patty, felt the same way.

"It is still the same direction," Patty said. "We are still trying to catch a killer."

On the plot of land near the sign that says "HOPE" is where the families find healing. It is less than two miles from the trails and where they plan to build a memorial park for Abby and Libby.

"This is a way we can funnel those energies and create a positive lasting legacy in our community," said Eric.

If the community helps them raise $50,000 by August 14, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will match it. The campaign launched on June 15. It is led by L. & A. Park Foundation, Inc. Click here to donate.

"They will be remembered in a positive light, not for the tragedy that happened at Delphi," Patty said.

On June 29, the third annual Celebration of Life will be held at Delphi High School at the football stadium. It goes from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be food, games, a silent auction and bake sale. All proceeds will go towards the park.