Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 16 ‘AFC South Preview’ now available

Posted 3:18 pm, June 20, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After taking a look at the Houston Texans in the previous episode, this week the Bluezone crew evaluates the state of the Colts’ other two AFC South rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins run through the teams’ offseason moves and see how they stack up against the Colts in regard to their goal of winning the division crown.

The fellas also discuss Indianapolis’ recently released training camp schedule and a key member of the Colts’ front office landing a job with the Jets.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

 Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.