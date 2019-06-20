× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 16 ‘AFC South Preview’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After taking a look at the Houston Texans in the previous episode, this week the Bluezone crew evaluates the state of the Colts’ other two AFC South rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins run through the teams’ offseason moves and see how they stack up against the Colts in regard to their goal of winning the division crown.

The fellas also discuss Indianapolis’ recently released training camp schedule and a key member of the Colts’ front office landing a job with the Jets.

