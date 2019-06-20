Celtics take Purdue’s Carsen Edwards

Posted 11:56 pm, June 20, 2019, by

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 28: Carsen Edwards #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers goes up for a layup against Admiral Schofield #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers during overtime of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Celtics’ Indiana ties just got deeper.

Indiana’s Romeo Langford and Purdue’s Carsen Edwards will be joining Butler’s Brad Stevens and Gordon Hayward in Boston.

The Celtics drafted Langford with the 14th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, while Edwards will be headed to Boston after a trade with Philadelphia is completed.

The 76ers took the Purdue guard with the 33rd overall pick in the second round and will send him to the Celtics as part of swap of first round selections, Matisse Thybulle and Grant Williams.

Edwards averaged 24.3 points per game last season while leading the Boilermakers to the NCAA Elite Eight.

He was first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.