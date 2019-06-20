× Celtics take Purdue’s Carsen Edwards

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Celtics’ Indiana ties just got deeper.

Indiana’s Romeo Langford and Purdue’s Carsen Edwards will be joining Butler’s Brad Stevens and Gordon Hayward in Boston.

The Celtics drafted Langford with the 14th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, while Edwards will be headed to Boston after a trade with Philadelphia is completed.

The 76ers took the Purdue guard with the 33rd overall pick in the second round and will send him to the Celtics as part of swap of first round selections, Matisse Thybulle and Grant Williams.

Edwards averaged 24.3 points per game last season while leading the Boilermakers to the NCAA Elite Eight.

He was first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American.