Authorities ask public to help find missing teen out of northwestern Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. – Authorities in northwestern Indiana are asking the public to help locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

The Hammond Police Department says Siarra Dennies left home on Monday, June 17 and hasn’t been heard from since.

Police say the teen took her puppy and a backpack with her when she left.

Anyone with information regarding Siarra’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Jorden at 219-852-2974 or Lt. Schutz at 219-852-6381. If afterhours, then call 911 and refer to case #19H37461.