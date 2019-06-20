2 young grey seal brothers join marine life at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The latest additions to the Indianapolis Zoo are two young grey seal brothers!

The zoo announced Thursday that it has welcomed 3-year-old Ziggy and 1-year-old Scooter to their crew of marine mammals.

The seals arrived in May from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and just recently made their debut outdoors.

Zoo officials say the pair quickly showed off their different personalities. Ziggy is said to be interested in his trainers and the variety of objects he is given to play with, but like any growing boy, he really likes to eat. They say his favorites are Jell-O and ice.

The brothers look similar, but the zoo says Scooter is still smaller than Ziggy and has lighter spots. His trainers say he’s very curious and likes to follow them.

Grey seals have torpedo-shaped bodies and powerful flippers that help propel them through the water at speeds more than 20 miles per hour, though they can appear to be quite clumsy on land. They also have great sight and hearing underwater, and their whiskers can help them find prey even in total darkness.

Guests can visit Ziggy and Scooter alongside the zoo’s sea lions in their habitat outside of Oceans.

