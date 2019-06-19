Two close calls in one week, officials reminding drivers about the Move Over Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.- Safety officials are putting out a warning to drivers after two close calls in less than a week.

Tuesday afternoon, four INDOT workers were hurt while on the job. The INDOT truck was parked along I-70 near mile marker 48. The truck was in the emergency lane with the emergency lights activated. A driver hit the INDOT truck from behind.

“We didn’t realize how bad it was until we got there and saw their truck upside down it puts a lump in your throat. It really hurts,” said Jim Fisher, with INDOT.

Jim Fisher works with the INDOT crew that was hurt. He was on a different job and showed up minutes after the crash.

“Lucky’s not the word for it. These guys could’ve been killed that’s how bad it is. They’re fortunate they had angels,” said Fisher.

The workers escaped with only minor injuries. This accident is a dangerous reminder of the Move over Law. When you see the flashing lights, change lanes and if you can’t, slow down to at last 10 miles below the posted speed limit.

“You would think people would slow down,” said Fisher.

Tuesday’s crash was just the most recent crash showing drivers not obeying the Move over Law. The Fishers Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing a driver slamming on the brakes and barely missing Officer Kevin Starkey’s patrol car.

“I heard the screeching, by the time I turned around the nose of the car was hitting the guardrail and the rear bumper was about a foot from my hood,” said Officer Kevin Starkey, with the Fishers Police Department.

The close call happened during Saturday’s storm, so the roads were slick, which was even more of a reason to slow down. First responders and construction crews want drivers to focus while behind the wheel and think about the consequences.

“What if it was one of your family members out there working, you’d like for them to come home,” said Fisher.

At last check, only one of the four injured INDOT workers was still in the hospital. He was expected to be released soon.