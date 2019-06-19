Store on Indy’s Mass Ave robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Employees of a popular store on Mass Ave received the shock of their lives when they were robbed in broad daylight.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, a man walked into the Global Gifts store and pulled a gun.

Dianna Norris, the store’s manager, says the man looked around the store for a few minutes, then pulled his gun and forced employees and customers behind the counter while he emptied the register.

“He then told them to stay in the bathroom for 20 minutes and not come out. And if they came out, he would shoot them,” Norris said.

Norris says the man took cash, jewelry, wallets, and other personal items from those inside. Store security cameras recorded the entire incident.

“We’re all a little bit shocked, a little bit rattled about it,” Norris said.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the robbery.

Norris added that while talking to detectives, she was told that it was possible the suspect could be connected to similar crimes in the area.

Church officials with Robert’s Park Methodist Church, which is just a block away from Global Gifts, say their parking lot attendant was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening around 6:30 p.m. Officials say they’ve also heard of at least one other robbery in the area over the past few weeks.

Police have not confirmed any connection to the incidents, nor that there have been any other robberies in the area.

Ashley Martz, the owner of Nurture, which sits across the street from Global Gifts, says she has noticed a slight uptick in crime around Mass Ave. However, she says those crimes are relatively “small” things like shoplifting. She added that nothing has compared to the Global Gifts incident.

“This is something a little bigger than we usually have happen here,” she said.

Martz also stated that despite the incident, she still believes Mass Ave is a safe place to do business.

“I’ve always felt safe here,” she said.

That's a sentiment Norris shares

“This is not going to hold us down. We’re going to rise above it and keep going and doing what we’re doing,” Norris said.