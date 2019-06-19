Potential for flashing flooding and strong storms Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many are waking up dry this Wednesday morning, but more rain and thunderstorms loom in the forecast for today. Another storm system will move into central Indiana this afternoon and bring heavy rain back into the state.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of the area through Thursday evening due to the recent heavy rain and saturated ground. It will not take much rain to create a flooding situation, so you will want to use caution while traveling late in the day.

Strong to severe thunderstorms may fire up this afternoon with the heat of the day. Some storms may produce damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out over the southern tier of the state. Highs will rise into the lower 80s.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue to fall over the area tonight and Thursday. Up to 2” of rain will be possible by Thursday evening depending on where the thunderstorms and embedded heavy downpours set up. By Friday, higher pressure will provide the state with more dry time, but there will still be a limited rain and storm chance late.

Temperatures will rise through the weekend and the atmosphere will turn muggy. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Shower chances will finally wind down by next Tuesday.