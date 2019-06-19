Potential for flash flooding and strong storms Wednesday

Posted 7:38 am, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:04AM, June 19, 2019

Many are waking up dry this Wednesday morning, but more rain and thunderstorms loom in the forecast for today. Another storm system will move into central Indiana this afternoon and bring heavy rain back into the state.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of the area through Thursday evening due to the recent heavy rain and saturated ground. It will not take much rain to create a flooding situation, so you will want to use caution while traveling late in the day.

Strong to severe thunderstorms may fire up this afternoon with the heat of the day. Some storms may produce damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out over the southern tier of the state. Highs will rise into the lower 80s.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue to fall over the area tonight and Thursday. Up to 2” of rain will be possible by Thursday evening depending on where the thunderstorms and embedded heavy downpours set up. By Friday, higher pressure will provide the state with more dry time, but there will still be a limited rain and storm chance late.

Temperatures will rise through the weekend and the atmosphere will turn muggy. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Shower chances will finally wind down by next Tuesday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.