Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – A house in Fishers caught fire Wednesday and crews believe it was caused by a lightning strike.

It happened in the 15000 block of Eastpark in the Hunters Run subdivision, near the intersection of 136th and Cyntheanne.

The Fishers Fire Department says the fire has been extinguished for the most part.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.