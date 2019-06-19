Large tree falls onto house, shocks the Hamilton County family inside following heavy rainfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Hamilton County family had just sat down for supper when a large tree in their front yard toppled onto their home.

"We just heard a big boom and walked out the front door," Caleb Kesler said. "It was sitting on the house and I ran back inside and got everybody out."

The house is located on Cherry Street. When our CBS4 crews were out capturing the damage, many people stopped by to offer their support and help. One of those people is Gary Powell, president of General Improvement, Inc. in Fishers.

"I typically don't do cold calls like this, but it was kind of a unique situation with the news crews here and with the tree on the house," Powell said.

We checked and Powell has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. He also holds a valid business license, according to the Secretary of State's website.

This information is important to know, no matter who you are, because it is vital to know you are hiring a reputable contractor. The BBB provides a list of things you need to keep in mind before you hire someone with your hard-earned money.

Here's a link to the advice the BBB offers: www.bbb.org.