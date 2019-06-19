× Investigation underway after body found in backyard on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an investigation is underway after a body was discovered on the city’s east side.

Just before noon Tuesday, police say they responded to the call of a body being found in the backyard of a home in the 2800 block of N. Gladstone Avenue. They arrived to find the body of an adult male. IEMS pronounced the male dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify the body and collect any potential forensic evidence. The cause of death is not yet determined.

IMPD says the name of the male will be released after next-of-kin notifications are made.

Anyone with information related to the body found should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.