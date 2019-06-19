Indianapolis fourth grader writes anti-bullying books

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We're encouraging students to read this summer as we kick off our second-annual CBS4 Reads Book Drive.

So there's no better time to share this story about a young lady who's not only reading but also writing books.

Reading from a book she penned herself, 9-year-old Simia Cox said, "You can hurt people’s feelings by calling them names or teasing them."

Cox is beating bullies with her brains.

“Usually when I walk in the school, I always see people bullying each other. And whenever I keep walking around or something, someone bullies me, and I just ignore them and keep moving on,” she said quietly.

Inspired by her own experience, "The Adventures of Duke and the Bully" tells the story of a boy who confides in a teacher that he's getting picked on.

“One day while Duke was walking in the hallway, a little boy named Jake began to tease him. ‘Hey crybaby where are your friends?’” she read.

Duke's tale is the first in a trilogy written, designed, and published by a rising fourth grader with the help of online software.

And before school let out for summer, she got to read about Duke to the younger first graders at Eastbrook Elementary in Pike Township.

Her mother Tameria Cox said proudly, “I hope that she sees the impact that she can be as a child to other people. It’s not just adults that have to solve things. Children can solve things as well.”

Six and seven-year-olds were so taken by the book, some even shared about their experiences being bullied. Cox told them, "Don’t let anyone bring you down.”

She has another story coming out soon about Duke, and she says there's a plot twist.

