× Here’s the full list of free concerts for this year’s Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana State Fair announced the final list of its free concerts for this year’s event.

Eleven shows have been announced over the past few weeks with the final wave of acts announced today.

The concerts are free with paid admission to the fair, which runs from August 3 through August 19 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Advance discount tickets cost $8 (a savings of 38% from prices at the gate) plus a $1 convenience fee.

Here is the complete list of free concerts: