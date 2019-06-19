× Get ready for another round of strong storms

Heavy rain is forecast for central Indiana this evening and a watch for severe storms may be issued. The main threat from today’s storms will be damaging straight-line winds.

The Flash Flood Watch continues through 8 p.m. Thursday. Hoosiers will wake up to rain and dense fog Thursday morning and scattered t-storms will taper off during the day.

Summer begins Friday we’ll have a sunny, warm day with highs in the low 80s.

The reprieve from rain will only last one day as more storms will develop Saturday and Sunday.

The flooding woes for central Indiana are not going away anytime soon. Up to two inches of rain is likely through the weekend. Area waterways are bank full and currents are swift. With the extra rain coming our way, river and creeks will breach their banks and the Flash Flood Watch may be extended.

Severe storms are possible south of I-70 through this evening.

Summer starts Friday morning.