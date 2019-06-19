× Columbus police chief stepping down at end of 2019 to focus on campaign

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Columbus Chief of Police Jonathan Rohde will transition out of his position at the end of the year following an announcement that he will seek the GOP nomination for judge in Bartholomew County Superior Court 2.

Rohde will remain chief through the end of the year. Mayor James Lienhoop will work with Rohde on a transition plan.

“I’ve been humbled to serve as chief of police for the Columbus Police Department for over five years. From working closely with Mayor Lienhoop, I can attest that he is a true public servant who cares about the citizens of Columbus as well as the future of our community. I’ve been honored to work alongside Mayor Lienhoop and will do whatever I can to assist in this transition,” said Rohde.

Rohde was 35 years old when he became the police chief, the youngest the department has ever seen.

“During Rohde’s leadership, the department attained international and state accreditations and reaccreditations, implemented a body-worn camera program and an overdose intervention program, and increased transparency by communicating with the public on social media,” Columbus police said in a Facebook post.

Among his accomplishments, the department says, was implementing a cutting-edge method of law enforcement called Intelligence Led Policing (ILP)

“This innovative style of policing has had a direct result in the city’s historic and unprecedented decrease in property crime,” the department said.

The department has received several awards under Rohde, including the Safe City Award, Traffic Safety Award, Safe Wise Safest City, Security Choice Safer City, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Above & Beyond Award, Agency Leadership Award for drug impaired driving enforcement efforts, and recognition by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office for the department’s overdose intervention program.

Mayor Lienhoop issued this statement: