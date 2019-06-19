Brownsburg Library’s summer reading program helps students avoid ‘summer slump’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — CBS4 has a lot of partners this year on our mission to get kids reading.

Once again, the Brownsburg Public Library is a drop-off location for the CBS4 Reads Book Drive. Last year, generous donors dropped off large donations to the Brownsburg Public Library.

"We have a great group of patrons that come in often and donate to the library. Once they saw a cause as good as yours, they decided to start donating there," Brownsburg Library Information Services Manager Robbi Cardwell said.

The library is is in the middle of its summer reading program. Children who register for the program set weekly reading goals. They earn prizes if they meet those goals. You can find more info here.