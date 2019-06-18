× Women who accused Curtis Hill of sexual misconduct will share update on tort claim

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The four women accusing Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of sexual misconduct will share an update on the claims that they filed with the state.

In March 2018, Democratic representative Mara Candelaria Reardon and three legislative staffers accused Hill of inappropriately groping them at a bar.

A criminal investigation and a state ethics probe resulted in no charges or action.

But a disciplinary commission filed a complaint against Hill. That hearing is coming up in October.

“Curtis Hill could be disciplined by the supreme court if they choose to do so, which means he could be punished in any sort of way—including potentially losing his law license,” said Kaitlin Lange, IndyStar statehouse reporter.

Meanwhile, the four accusers filed a claim with the Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and a tort claim notice which is a procedural requirement before someone sues the state.

The women are sharing an update in their case at 10 a.m.

Hill has repeatedly denied the allegation since they were made public.