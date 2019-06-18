Sports legends, Tony Kanaan and Ian Rush, connect at IMS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pair of world-renowned sports legends connected at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tuesday afternoon. Liverpool Football Club’s all-time leading scorer, Ian Rush, met 2013 Indy 500 champion Tony Kanaan, who took Rush on a speedy tour of the oval that made him famous.

“It was pretty cool to show him around and meet a legend,” said the popular Brazilian driver. “The guy was the man in his generation, so taking him around and seeing him uncomfortable was cool.”

Rush, in town to promote Liverpool’s match at Notre Dame Stadium next month, was almost at a loss for words.

“It was a bit nerve-racking going around the bends,” said Rush, who tallied nearly 350 goals for LFC in his lengthy career. “He showed me where there were some crashes, so it’s a great experience, something I’ll never forget.”

Rush is an ambassador for Liverpool, who play three matches in the states in July, starting with a contest against German power Borussia Dortmund on the 19th before heading to Boston’s Fenway Park and on the Yankee Stadium in New York City, but his first visit to Indianapolis is one he will never forget.

“We all know about the 500,” said Rush. “To actually come to the track and see how massive it is, and when people tell me some three hundred thousand people come to watch you, it’s surreal.”

Kanaan enjoyed swapping stories, and realized they come from two very different worlds.

“I can say I don’t think I could play for 90 minutes, and the fans are booing you, but he says he didn’t think he could drive for three hours at great speeds, so it’s quite cool. That’s why he’s a soccer player and I’m a race car driver.”

Liverpool was crowned European club soccer kings when they defeated Tottenham Hotspur for Champions League title.