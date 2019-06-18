Police detain teen after chase ends in crash on Indy’s west side

Posted 4:53 am, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18AM, June 18, 2019

Photo of scene from crash on June 18, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A police chase ended in a crash on the west side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning.

The incident began as a possible burglary in progress in the 5400 block of Greenward. Police say shots were fired into a house, but it’s unclear if the homeowner of the suspect fired the shots. No one was hit.

Officers arrived to investigate the burglary, and they saw two cars side-by-side. One car was a Pontiac, and the other car was a Prius.

An officer attempted to stop the cars, but they both fled northbound on Lynhurst through Speedway and the surrounding area.

The two cars split up—the Pontiac turned onto a side street and the Prius continued. The officer continued to follow the Prius.

The driver of the Prius didn’t make the turn at 30th and Winton and crashed into a front yard.

The driver fled and was not found after an extensive search using K-9. But a juvenile passenger was detained.

The Pontiac was found abandoned on East 32nd Street.

