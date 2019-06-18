× More rain soon, means the Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Thursday

Heavy rain is forecast for central Indiana for the next 48 hours and the Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Thursday. Hoosiers will wake up to dense fog Wednesday morning and scattered t-storms will develop in the afternoon. Scattered strong t-storms will continue through Thursday before ending.

Summer begins Friday we’ll have a sunny, warm day with highs in the low 80s.

The reprieve from rain will only last one day as more storms will develop Saturday and Sunday.

The flooding woes for central Indiana are not going away anytime soon. Up to three inches of rain is likely through the weekend. Area waterways are bank full and currents are swift. With the extra rain coming our way, river and creeks will breach their banks and the Flash Flood Watch may be extended.

June rainfall is now an inch above average.

Central Indiana continues under a Flash Flood Watch.

Strong storms are likely Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Thursday.

Summer starts Friday.

We’ll have a dry Friday.

T-storms will develop Saturday.

T-storms are likely Sunday.

Up to three inches of rain is likely through the weekend.