Man convicted of reckless homicide in 2018 Speedway crash

Posted 11:43 am, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47AM, June 18, 2019

Carl Hill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Carl Hill has been convicted in the March 24, 2018 crash that killed Donna Rosebrough and her mother Nola Spears, according to Marion County prosecutors.

As previously reported, Hill had been driving 89 mph in the snow before running a red light and crashing into Rosebrough and Spears at the intersection of Crawfordsville Road and Lynhurst Drive in Speedway.

“The Speedway community experienced a devastating tragedy with the loss of Speedway residents Donna Rosebrough and Nola Spears,” prosecutors said. “Our Deputy Prosecutors were committed to retrying this case to seek justice for the families and to hold Mr. Hill accountable for his actions. With this resolution, he accepted that responsibility.”

Hill was found guilty of one count of reckless homicide for the death of Nola Spears on April 1. At the time, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the second count of reckless homicide for the death of Donna Rosebrough and a retrial was scheduled.

Before the new trial began on Monday, June 17, Hill pleaded guilty to the second count of reckless homicide and a habitual offender sentence enhancement.

The sentencing hearing has been set for July 19 at 8:30 a.m.

