Man charged in death of girlfriend's 1-year-old child

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Marion County prosecutors have filed charges in the death of a 1-year-old child on the city’s east side.

Adrian Bostick has been charged with battery resulting the death of his girlfriend’s daughter on May 31, 2019.

According to court documents, first responders were called to the child’s home where she was found unresponsive with bruises, abrasions, and what appeared to be bite marks on her head and body.

The child died after being transported to the hospital.

According to the child’s mother, she had been in the care of Bostick at the time she stopped breathing.

Prosecutors say the cause of death was determined to be blunt force traumatic injury.

Bostick was arrested on Monday night. The case has been assigned to Criminal Court 1.