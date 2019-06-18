Looming threat of trade war

India imposed high tariffs on 28 US products. The tariffs cover products like apples, walnuts and almonds. This comes in response to President Trump eliminate trade privileges for India. Jordan Schwartz from Strategic Wealth Designers joining us now. How would yet another round of tariffs impact people in terms of prices or uncertainty in the market?
