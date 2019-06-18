× Indianapolis flag inspiring city officials to host competition for bicentennial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—The city of Indianapolis is gearing up to celebrate a big birthday.

Come June 2020, the Circle City will be turning 200-years-old and city officials say they want your help ringing in the big milestone.

Right now, there’s a design competition underway for the city’s bicentennial logo.

In fact, the city has had success with these types of competitions in the past.

“It was circumstance that created the possibility,” said Indianapolis flag designer Roger Gohl.

Gohl was just 18-year-old and a student at Herron art school when he entered the city’s design competition, as part of a mandatory class assignment.

Little did he know then, his design would win and go on to become the official flag of the city of Indianapolis.

“It was a big deal. I got lunch with the mayor. I was on television and got the check for $50,” he explained.

With another design competition underway, city officials say they hope the flag’s back story will inspire others to take a chance and enter.

“I do think we want to celebrate it even more with this logo design competition and how we have this great history of actually commissioning pieces from Indianapolis citizens,” said Indy Community and Economic Development administrator Scarlett Martin

This time around, the winner gets a little more than 50 bucks.

“The winner will get $5,000. We also have a youth award, which is $1,000 dollars and a popular choice,” she explained.

The winning design will be used for bicentennial posters and memorabilia

The deadline to submit is September 1.