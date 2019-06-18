Hip-hop stars Meek Mill and Future announce Indianapolis show

Posted 1:25 pm, June 18, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Meek Mill and Future attend a screening of Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd Documentary on January 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Future )

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two of the biggest names in hip-hop, Meek Mill and Future, announced a co-headline tour, Legendary Nights, on Tuesday.

The 24-city tour will begin August 28 in St. Louis, Missouri  and end on October 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Legendary Nights will make a stop at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Friday, August 30, 2019 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

They will be joined by a star-studded lineup of special guests including YG and Mustard, according to producers Live Nation.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, June 20 at 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.citientertainment.com.

TIDAL subscribers will also have access to an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, June 18 through Thursday, June 20. For more information, visit TIDAL.com/LegendaryNights.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.