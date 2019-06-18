× Former Indy Mayor Greg Ballard eyes congressional bid

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Former Indianapolis mayor Greg Ballard could soon be making a run for Congress.

Sources close to Ballard confirm the former mayor is considering a run in Indiana’s 5th congressional district.

Ballard, a Republican, served two terms as mayor from 2008 to 2016.

Just last week, current representative Susan Brooks announced she won’t run again in 2020, setting off a wave of speculation over who might run for her seat.

On the other side of the aisle, former State Rep. Christina Hale has also expressed interest in a possible run for Congress in the 5th district.