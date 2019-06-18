Deputies say a man had a meth-fueled attack squirrel. They need help finding him

Posted 7:29 pm, June 18, 2019, by
Mickey Paulk (Photo courtesy Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Mickey Paulk (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Authorities in Alabama arrested one man and are searching for another after finding methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, body armor, and an "attack squirrel" during a search on Monday.

37-year-old Ronnie Reynolds was arrested during the search and 35-year-old Mickey Paulk is wanted after allegedly feeding a squirrel meth to keep it aggressive, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they searched an apartment in the 21000-block of Piney Chapel Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday after they received tips about an "attack squirrel" being fed meth. They found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel in a cage.

Ronnie Reynolds (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Ronnie Reynolds (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Animal Control officials were called to the apartment, and they, in turn, contacted officials with the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation. Officials said they were told it's illegal to have a pet squirrel and they should release it, which deputies reportedly did successfully.

Deputies stated they were unable to safely test the squirrel for meth.

Reynolds was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering at a known drug house. He was taken to the Limestone County Jail and released on $4,000 bond.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.