Claims being investigated that ARM employee encouraged behavior seen in Fair Oaks video

Posted 6:08 pm, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10PM, June 18, 2019

Fair Oaks Farms

FAIR OAKS, Ind. – Detectives are investigating claims that the Animal Recovery Mission employee that captured animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms encouraged or coerced the behavior depicted in the portions of video that have been released to the public.

The Newton County Prosecutor’s Office says a third party witness has come forward to corroborate the allegations, which were made by one of the suspects in the case.

Prosecutors say detectives are continuing to investigate the claims through additional interviews and written discovery.

The investigation stems from a disturbing video released by ARM, a nonprofit. The footage shows employees abusing calves and using drugs at the Indiana dairy farm.

Three people are facing a charge of beating a vertebrate animal as a result of the activity seen in the video. As of Tuesday, only one of the suspects, 36-year-old Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, has been arrested.

CBS4 has reached out to ARM for comment regarding the allegations made against them.

