USDA report shows Indiana behind on corn, soybean planting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Rainy weather in the recent months continues to create wet fields, leaving farmers behind on crop planting.

While the five-year average for corn is normally 100% planted by now, farmers have just over 80% in the ground.

The new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows 84% of Indiana’s expected corn crop is now planted as of June 17. This is up from 67% planted on June 9.

The report lists 64% of Indiana’s soybean crop as planted (up from 42% on June 9). The state’s five-year average is 94% for soybean planting.

The delay in planting has caused some farmers to give up all together, and choose not to plant corn at all, instead collecting prevented plant insurance.

